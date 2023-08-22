Wedding Title 6

Craft a beautiful wedding title that overlays any footage with transparent elegance. This design features hand-drawn floral flourishes, a delicate ribbon accent, and refined calligraphic typography in soft pastel tones. The smooth write-on animation and balanced, symmetrical composition make it perfect for intros, overlays, and chapter cards in wedding films, love stories, and anniversary videos. Customize names, date, and colors to match your theme and export in stunning quality. An elegant, minimal motion title that adds romance to any edit without distracting from your visuals.