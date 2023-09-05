Wedding Title 3

Celebrate love with an elegant wedding title that overlays beautifully on your footage. This transparent motion title features romantic flourishes, a refined crest with heart and crown accents, and a soft pastel glow. Perfect for wedding films, love stories, and anniversary reels, it’s easy to customize with your names and headline. The centered, symmetrical layout keeps the focus on your story while the write-on animation adds a gentle, cinematic touch. Craft a timeless intro or closing title and elevate your video with sophisticated, romantic style in just a few clicks.