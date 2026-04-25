Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lumen Trace - Original - Poster image

Lumen Trace

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Light leak
8exports
rating
Give your brand a crisp first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal. This template blends glowing outlines, light leaks, lens flares, and concentric rings into a refined centerpiece, perfect for intros or outros. Replace the logo and tagline in seconds, then fine‑tune colors, glow intensity, and correction to match your brand. The calm, cinematic atmosphere keeps attention on your mark while remaining versatile for any industry. Designed for speed and polish, it delivers a professional look with minimal effort—ideal for YouTube openers, product bumpers, and social posts.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us