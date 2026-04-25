Lumen Trace

Give your brand a crisp first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal. This template blends glowing outlines, light leaks, lens flares, and concentric rings into a refined centerpiece, perfect for intros or outros. Replace the logo and tagline in seconds, then fine‑tune colors, glow intensity, and correction to match your brand. The calm, cinematic atmosphere keeps attention on your mark while remaining versatile for any industry. Designed for speed and polish, it delivers a professional look with minimal effort—ideal for YouTube openers, product bumpers, and social posts.