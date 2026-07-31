Star & Tape

Create a polished channel opener with a tactile, editorial feel. This scrapbook-style intro layers photo prints, masking tape, grid patterns, and a bold star emblem to frame your message. Smooth, staggered animations guide the viewer through your images before resolving on a clean title scene. Easily customize colors, fonts, and multiple image slots to match your brand or campaign. Ideal for political promos, civic engagement, and social channels seeking a credible yet creative look. Deliver your message with clarity and craft in just a few seconds.