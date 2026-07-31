Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Star & Tape - Original - Poster image

Star & Tape

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Scrapbook
Paper
Photo print
Star shape
9exports
rating
Create a polished channel opener with a tactile, editorial feel. This scrapbook-style intro layers photo prints, masking tape, grid patterns, and a bold star emblem to frame your message. Smooth, staggered animations guide the viewer through your images before resolving on a clean title scene. Easily customize colors, fonts, and multiple image slots to match your brand or campaign. Ideal for political promos, civic engagement, and social channels seeking a credible yet creative look. Deliver your message with clarity and craft in just a few seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us