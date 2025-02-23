en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Trippy Glitch Reveal - Post

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Post
Tape
Analog
Wave
80s
Retro
Glitch
Digital
Full HD
Music
More details
Trippy Glitch Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
AirwavesMedia profile image
Created by AirwavesMedia
10exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Bring an edge to your online presence with a logo reveal that blends the nostalgia of analog VHS with modern digital glitches. Our template offers a captivating melting wave effect that smoothly transitions into high-tech distortions and a vibrant glow, highlighting your logo before settling on your tagline. Start with a splash and captivate your audience with this evocative, full-screen video ready for YouTube, Facebook, and more.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AirwavesMedia
Trippy Glitch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Trippy Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
6s
2
3
9
Bring an edge to your online presence with a logo reveal that blends the nostalgia of analog VHS with modern digital glitches. Our template offers a captivating melting wave effect that smoothly transitions into high-tech distortions and a vibrant glow, highlighting your logo before settling on your tagline. Start with a splash and captivate your audience with this evocative, full-screen video ready for YouTube, Facebook, and more.
Trippy Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Trippy Glitch Reveal
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
6s
2
3
9
Bring an edge to your online presence with a logo reveal that blends the nostalgia of analog VHS with modern digital glitches. Our template offers a captivating melting wave effect that smoothly transitions into high-tech distortions and a vibrant glow, highlighting your logo before settling on your tagline. Start with a splash and captivate your audience with this evocative, full-screen video ready for YouTube, Facebook, and more.
Glitch Grungy Reveal - Post Original theme video
Glitch Grungy Reveal - Post
Edit
By Kimchi
4s
2
2
5
Dynamic Glitch logo reveal animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
Grunge Glitch Logo Title Reveal - Post Logo Reveal theme video
Grunge Glitch Logo Title Reveal - Post
Edit
By Atamotion
5s
3
4
13
Grunge Glitch Square Logo Title Reveal is a short grungy intro in post format with animated scribbles and glitchy animations. Customize to be exactly on-brand with your choice of logo or text and several colors.
Retro Grid Reveal - Post Original theme video
Retro Grid Reveal - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Bring a retro-tech charm to your brand's reveal with this dynamic Retro Grid Reveal template. Blend the nostalgia of the synth wave era with your modern brand identity. The glowing grid backdrop and neon effects underscore the digital transformation of your logo, accompanied by glitchy distortions for that edgy finish. Tailor the tagline and colors and let your brand stand out with a fusion of past and future.
Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Post Original theme video
Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
Neon Glitch Logo - Post Original theme video
Neon Glitch Logo - Post
Edit
By paramall
6s
2
3
8
The neon glitch logo is a template that shows your logo with neon glitch effects. You can change the bright neon colours to your own to suit your taste and design. Your project will be unique and catch the eye of the viewer.
Glitch Grungy Title - Post Original theme video
Glitch Grungy Title - Post
Edit
By Kimchi
5s
1
3
3
Dynamic Glitch Title and text animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us