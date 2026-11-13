Winter Keepsake
00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Bring holiday magic to your brand with a playful, cartoon Christmas intro. Glide through a snowy town square as string lights glow and the scene reveals itself inside a sparkling snow globe. Finish with a clean logo moment and a customizable tagline on a warm, wooden tabletop framed by candles and hanging stars. The flat-design, pastel palette and gentle snowfall create a cozy, festive vibe. Easily tailor colors, text, and music to match your brand. Perfect for Christmas intros, seasonal greetings, and outros that feel handcrafted, charming, and on‑brand.
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