Spread seasonal cheer with a playful 3D Christmas logo greeting. This festive template features a decorated tree, wrapped gifts, gentle snowfall, and a cute Santa with his reindeer. Glittering sparkles and warm string lights set the scene for a polished metallic logo reveal with a subtle glow. Customize text, colors, particles, and logo styling to match your brand. Perfect as a holiday greeting card, short intro, or outro for social media, email, and video campaigns. Deliver a warm, memorable message that feels premium, cozy, and fun—all in a single, centered composition that keeps your logo front and center.