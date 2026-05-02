Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Coin Kinetic - Original - Poster image

Coin Kinetic

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Flat design
Bold
Intro
Coin
10exports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a vibrant flat-design title sequence powered by kinetic typography and a playful coin motif. This versatile opener guides viewers through punchy headlines and smooth transitions before landing on a clean logo lockup. Easily tailor it to your brand with flexible text, logo and color controls, plus font customization. Crisp shapes, friendly motion, and a high-impact palette keep attention on your message. Perfect for intros, promos, and brand announcements when you need clarity, energy, and style—fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us