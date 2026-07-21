Vivid Typeflow is a colorful kinetic promo built around bold typography and playful flat design. Geometric shapes, rings, blobs and squiggles animate with energetic motion to frame your headlines and finish on a clean logo scene. Easily customize text, colors and brand mark with intuitive controls. Perfect for intros, promos and title sequences across social, web and broadcast. If you want vibrant, modern, geometric motion that grabs attention without footage, this template delivers a quick, on‑brand result.