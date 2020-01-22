Gradient Opener

Build a polished intro or outro in seconds with this minimal logo animation. Overlapping geometric circles and luminous gradients glide together to reveal your brand with smooth, elegant motion. Customize the palette to match your identity, swap in your logo, and add an optional tagline. The clean, centered layout keeps attention on your mark while the vibrant neon hues add modern energy. Ideal for YouTube, streams, and professional brand openers, this flexible design delivers a refined reveal that fits almost any style.