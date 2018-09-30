Present your brand with a sleek DNA-driven logo reveal designed for science, healthcare, and biotech storytelling. A rotating double-helix elegantly transitions into your logo, complemented by subtle lens flare and a refined gloss sweep. The clean, minimal aesthetic and centered layout keep focus on your mark and tagline, making it perfect for intros and outros. Customize colors, fonts, and pacing accents to fit your identity and deploy a polished, professional ident in seconds.