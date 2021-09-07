Elegant Flying Logo

Showcase your brand with a minimal, elegant logo animation. A smooth 3D assembly, luminous light trails, and tasteful lens flares guide the eye to a clean centered mark and optional tagline. Ideal for intros or outros, this refined ident keeps focus on your branding while adding a premium, glossy finish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and highlight colors to match your identity. With fluid motion and a polished reveal, it fits corporate, creative, and personal brands alike.