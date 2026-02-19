Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bold Quoter 12 - Original - Poster image

Bold Quoter 10

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Minimal
Bold
Quotation marks
6exports
rating
Showcase powerful words with a clean, modern quote title. This minimal motion title features bold typography, a transparent background for easy overlay, and a staggered text build that draws attention to every line. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, then drop it into interviews, presentations, social clips, and YouTube intros. The duotone accent highlights key phrases, while the centered composition keeps focus on the message. It’s fast to edit, versatile, and designed to make any statement stand out with clarity and style.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Pack (10)
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Bold Quoter 10
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 10 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 9
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:09
Bold Quoter 9 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 8
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 8 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 7
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 7 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 6
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 6 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 5
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 5 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 4
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 4 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 3
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 3 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 2
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 2 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 1
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us