Bold Quoter 9

Showcase powerful words with a clean, modern quote title. This transparent motion title features bold typography, a dedicated author label, and smooth staggered reveals. Ideal for social overlays, intros, reels, and presentations, it keeps the focus on your message with a minimal, flat-design look. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and export in seconds. Use it to highlight inspiration, testimonials, or punchy statements that need to stand out.