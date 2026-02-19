Bold Quoter 9
00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Showcase powerful words with a clean, modern quote title. This transparent motion title features bold typography, a dedicated author label, and smooth staggered reveals. Ideal for social overlays, intros, reels, and presentations, it keeps the focus on your message with a minimal, flat-design look. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and export in seconds. Use it to highlight inspiration, testimonials, or punchy statements that need to stand out.
