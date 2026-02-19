Bold Quoter 7

Craft impactful quote titles with a clean, modern motion design. This transparent motion title overlays any footage and features bold typography, sliding highlight bars, and a dedicated author tag. Customize fonts, sizes, leading, and colors to match your brand, then fine‑tune pacing with the included audio track or your own. The energetic, minimal aesthetic makes it ideal for intros, social posts, and chapter openers. Drop in your lines and let the kinetic typography do the talking—fast, readable, and designed to grab attention.