Bold Quoter 8

Showcase your favorite lines with a crisp, modern quotes title. This minimal motion title features bold typography, clean duotone accents, and a transparent background for easy overlay on any footage. Quotation marks and a compact attribution banner deliver a polished look, while smooth slide-ins and subtle pop-ins add energy without clutter. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Perfect for short intros, reels, social posts, and editorial pieces where words are the hero.