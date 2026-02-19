Youtube intro for cooking channel
Modern Quotes Title 10 - Original - Poster image

Bold Quoter 8

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Bold
Minimal
Quotation marks
6exports
rating
Showcase your favorite lines with a crisp, modern quotes title. This minimal motion title features bold typography, clean duotone accents, and a transparent background for easy overlay on any footage. Quotation marks and a compact attribution banner deliver a polished look, while smooth slide-ins and subtle pop-ins add energy without clutter. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project. Perfect for short intros, reels, social posts, and editorial pieces where words are the hero.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Pack (10)
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Bold Quoter 10
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 10 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 9
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:09
Bold Quoter 9 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 8
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 8 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 7
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 7 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 6
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 6 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 5
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 5 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 4
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:07
Bold Quoter 4 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 3
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 3 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 2
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 2 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 1
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:08
Bold Quoter 1 Original theme video
