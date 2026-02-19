Bold Quoter 6

Bring your words to life with a clean, modern quote title. This transparent motion title showcases a bold headline, supporting line, and an author credit, accented by animated quote marks and an underline bar. The minimalist, typography‑led design and smooth, staggered reveals make it perfect for social clips, reels, presentations, and YouTube segments. Easily customize fonts, sizes, leading, and colors to match your brand or project. Deliver crisp messaging that’s readable, stylish, and versatile—use it as an overlay or standalone graphic to spotlight impactful statements.