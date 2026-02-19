Bold Quoter 5

Make your quotes stand out with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean, transparent overlay highlights your message inside a striking panel with crisp typography. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand or content style. Ideal for shorts, reels, intros, and chapter cards, it keeps attention on your words while remaining versatile across platforms. With smooth, staggered text reveals and centered composition, your quote and attribution stay clear and impactful. Create polished, professional quote videos in minutes with this flexible, design-forward template.