Soft Frame - Square

Create polished announcements with a clean, minimal promo. A circular photo frame pairs with bold headlines in a two‑column layout, while soft pastel circles add gentle motion. Smooth slide‑ins and fades keep the pacing calm and modern. Customize text, image, colors, font, and audio to match your brand. Ideal for product spotlights, content updates, event highlights, and social posts where clarity and style matter. Deliver your message confidently with refined typography, spacious design, and a distinctive circular focal point that stands out in any feed.