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More details
Minimal Promo Frame - Square - Original - Poster image

Soft Frame - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Circle shape
Title sequence
Pastel
7exports
rating
Create polished announcements with a clean, minimal promo. A circular photo frame pairs with bold headlines in a two‑column layout, while soft pastel circles add gentle motion. Smooth slide‑ins and fades keep the pacing calm and modern. Customize text, image, colors, font, and audio to match your brand. Ideal for product spotlights, content updates, event highlights, and social posts where clarity and style matter. Deliver your message confidently with refined typography, spacious design, and a distinctive circular focal point that stands out in any feed.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us