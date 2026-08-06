Tape Frame 1

Create an eye-catching retro motion title with authentic VHS vibes. This template blends a film-look frame, grain, scratches and light leaks with bold headline typography that types on character by character. Drop in your photo or video, edit the main title and subtitle, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and vintage-themed promotions, it delivers a timeless analog feel without extra setup. Fast to customize and easy to adapt for any project.