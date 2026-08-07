Tape Frame 4

Bring the charm of analog cinema to your next project. This motion title frames your media inside a classic film strip with subtle grain, scratches, and a calm, archival mood. Clean typography and a symmetrical triptych layout make it perfect for intros, chapter openers, trailers, or documentary segments. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and text to match your brand or story. The vintage aesthetic works beautifully for film festival reels, retrospectives, artistic portfolios, and understated promos. Create a timeless opening that feels authentic, minimal, and cinematic—without the complexity.