Tape Frame 7
00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 audio
6exports
Give your videos a nostalgic edge with a retro filmstrip intro that frames your footage in an authentic analog slide. This cinematic design wraps your media in rich film grain, scratches, and a soft vignette while keeping your logo in clear focus. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers a refined, vintage mood without clutter. Simply drop in your media, update your logo, and tune the colors to match your brand. Ideal for creators, brands, and filmmakers seeking a tasteful, retro aesthetic that’s clean, stylish, and memorable.
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