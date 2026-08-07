Tape Frame 7

Give your videos a nostalgic edge with a retro filmstrip intro that frames your footage in an authentic analog slide. This cinematic design wraps your media in rich film grain, scratches, and a soft vignette while keeping your logo in clear focus. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers a refined, vintage mood without clutter. Simply drop in your media, update your logo, and tune the colors to match your brand. Ideal for creators, brands, and filmmakers seeking a tasteful, retro aesthetic that’s clean, stylish, and memorable.