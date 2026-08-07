Tape Frame 2

Bring timeless character to your message with a vintage film-inspired motion title. This template frames your headline inside a classic film aperture, complete with authentic grain, scratches and warm light leaks for a true analog feel. Perfect for intros, promos, mood pieces and social teasers, it features bold typography, supporting text and a media slot for your own visuals. Easily customize copy, colors and background media to match any brand or story. Deliver cinematic nostalgia in seconds while keeping the focus on your words.