Tape Frame 3

Bring authentic analog charm to your next opener with a bold motion title over real footage. This template layers film strip frames, grain, scratches, and subtle camera UI accents for a convincing vintage film look. Smooth camera drift and staggered typography guide attention to your headline and subhead while your media plays behind. Ideal for intros, teasers, and channel branding when you want retro aesthetics without complexity. Customize text, fonts, and colors, drop in your media, and render a polished, nostalgic title in minutes.