Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Slide 6 - Original - Poster image

Tape Frame 6

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Film Look
Intro
Motion title
Film strip
Retro
6exports
rating
Give your message a timeless, cinematic edge. This vintage film title pairs bold typography with authentic film look styling—grain, scratches, light leaks, and letterbox frames—over your media. Ideal for intros, trailers, and short promos, it features a clear two-column layout that spotlights your headline and supporting copy. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text, then drop in your own video and soundtrack. The result is a polished, retro-inspired opener that makes every frame feel curated and memorable.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us