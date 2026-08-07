Tape Frame 6

Give your message a timeless, cinematic edge. This vintage film title pairs bold typography with authentic film look styling—grain, scratches, light leaks, and letterbox frames—over your media. Ideal for intros, trailers, and short promos, it features a clear two-column layout that spotlights your headline and supporting copy. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text, then drop in your own video and soundtrack. The result is a polished, retro-inspired opener that makes every frame feel curated and memorable.