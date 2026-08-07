Tape Frame 5

Bring the charm of analogue cinema to your next video with a vintage film motion title. This template pairs bold typography with authentic film grain, scratches and subtle lens dirt for a timeless, retro look. Add your media, edit the headline and supporting text, adjust fonts and colors, and drop in your audio. Smooth camera drift and gentle fades set a relaxed tone, making it ideal for intros, promos, and narrative storytelling. Export in high resolution and keep your brand aesthetic clean, minimal and memorable.