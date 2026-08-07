Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Slide 5 - Original - Poster image

Tape Frame 5

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Film Look
Film grain
Retro
Bold
6exports
rating
Bring the charm of analogue cinema to your next video with a vintage film motion title. This template pairs bold typography with authentic film grain, scratches and subtle lens dirt for a timeless, retro look. Add your media, edit the headline and supporting text, adjust fonts and colors, and drop in your audio. Smooth camera drift and gentle fades set a relaxed tone, making it ideal for intros, promos, and narrative storytelling. Export in high resolution and keep your brand aesthetic clean, minimal and memorable.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us