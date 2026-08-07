Tape Frame 5
00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Bring the charm of analogue cinema to your next video with a vintage film motion title. This template pairs bold typography with authentic film grain, scratches and subtle lens dirt for a timeless, retro look. Add your media, edit the headline and supporting text, adjust fonts and colors, and drop in your audio. Smooth camera drift and gentle fades set a relaxed tone, making it ideal for intros, promos, and narrative storytelling. Export in high resolution and keep your brand aesthetic clean, minimal and memorable.
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