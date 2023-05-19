Gradient Title 1

Add a bold, modern touch to your videos with this transparent kinetic title overlay. Clean typography, a striking accent bar, and smooth gradient styling create an eye-catching introduction for any project. Customize three text fields, choose your font, and fine-tune a simple color scheme to match your brand. The staggered, slide-in animation delivers professional polish without visual clutter, ideal for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen name titles. Designed to sit over footage, it keeps focus on your message while remaining minimal and versatile.