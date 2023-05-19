Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Gradient Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Title 1

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Kinetic typography
Intro
1.4Kexports
rating
Add a bold, modern touch to your videos with this transparent kinetic title overlay. Clean typography, a striking accent bar, and smooth gradient styling create an eye-catching introduction for any project. Customize three text fields, choose your font, and fine-tune a simple color scheme to match your brand. The staggered, slide-in animation delivers professional polish without visual clutter, ideal for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen name titles. Designed to sit over footage, it keeps focus on your message while remaining minimal and versatile.
creative_atom profile image
creative_atom
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of creative_atom
Gradient Title 1
By creative_atom
Edit
00:07
Gradient Title 1 Original theme video
Gradient Title 2
By creative_atom
Edit
00:07
Gradient Title 2 Original theme video
Gradient Title 3
By creative_atom
Edit
00:07
Gradient Title 3 Original theme video
Gradient Title 4
By creative_atom
Edit
00:07
Gradient Title 4 Original theme video
Gradient Title 5
By creative_atom
Edit
00:07
Gradient Title 5 Original theme video
Gradient Title 6
By creative_atom
Edit
00:07
Gradient Title 6 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us