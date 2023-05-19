Gradient Title 2

Give your videos a polished, modern touch with this gradient lower third. This minimal, bold motion title features a clean banner and stacked typography that works for names, roles, and short identifiers. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for interviews, vlogs, and branded content. Customize the headline, subtext, font, and color scheme to match your brand. Smooth slide-in animation and vibrant gradients draw attention without overpowering your footage, delivering professional results in seconds.