Gradient Title 6
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Add a clean, modern identity to your videos with this minimal motion title. Featuring vibrant gradient typography, subtle line accents, and a transparent background, it works perfectly as a lower third or standalone title. Customize the two-line layout to show a name and role, fine-tune colors and fonts, and drop it over any footage for a polished result. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps focus on your message, ideal for interviews, presentations, tutorials, and branded content.
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