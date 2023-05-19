Gradient Title 6

Add a clean, modern identity to your videos with this minimal motion title. Featuring vibrant gradient typography, subtle line accents, and a transparent background, it works perfectly as a lower third or standalone title. Customize the two-line layout to show a name and role, fine-tune colors and fonts, and drop it over any footage for a polished result. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps focus on your message, ideal for interviews, presentations, tutorials, and branded content.