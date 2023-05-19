Gradient Title 4

Give your videos a sharp, modern identity with this gradient motion title overlay. Built for transparent use over footage, it pairs bold typography with clean, minimal design. Smooth line wipes and sliding panels reveal your headline and subtitle with clarity and style. Perfect for YouTube intros, branding bumpers, or on-screen IDs. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your palette and tone. The result is a versatile, professional title that stands out without overpowering your content.