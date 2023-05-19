Gradient Title 5

Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with a minimal motion title featuring bold typography, a sleek scanning underline, and vibrant gradient accents. This transparent overlay drops into any edit, letting your footage show through while your headline and subtitle take center stage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project style. Perfect for intros, chapter markers, or standout captions in promos, presentations, and social content. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on your message while elevating production value.