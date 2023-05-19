Gradient Title 3
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
202exports
Elevate your videos with a clean, gradient lower-third title. This transparent overlay features bold typography and a subtle ribbon for your subtitle or role. Fine-tuned kinetic typography and smooth slide-ins keep the focus on your message without distracting from footage. Easily adjust the gradient colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, presentations, YouTube content, or corporate videos, this minimal motion title ensures crisp readability and modern style on any background.
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