48 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
20videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Embark on a visual journey with our animated friend who curates your message through rotating slides. This 3D Cartoon Presenter Slideshow is an ideal storytelling tool for any project that needs a personal touch. Incorporate your media, logo, and tagline into this clean slideshow. It's designed to keep viewers engaged with a circular showcase that's as informative as it is aesthetic. Entice and impress with every spin!
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions