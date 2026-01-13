Try for free
Exotic Leaves Neon Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
Portrait
6-15s
Atmospherics
Tree
Nature
Neon
Glow
Light
Particles
Elegant
Cinematic
Shape
More details
Exotic Leaves Neon Reveal - Original - Poster image
Danimotions profile image
Created by Danimotions
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1audio
Step into a lush, vibrant world where your brand takes center stage with our Exotic Leaves Neon Reveal template. Swaying leaves and tropical grasses frame a radiant neon diamond, drawing the eye to your logo. Tailor the colors to your brand for a natural and engaging reveal that captivates mobile audiences. This atmospheric video offers an immersive experience that'll elevate any social media presence.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
Retro Grid Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Retro Grid Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
8s
5
4
6
Take your viewers on a journey back in time with our Retro Grid Reveal template. Perfect for YouTube channels or tech review intros, this template provides that nostalgic charm with a modern twist. Customize your logo, text, fonts, and colors to create a captivating intro that harks back to the golden age. This video makes it easy to leave a memorable impression on any display.
Swiss Style Story 3 Original theme video
Swiss Style Story 3
Edit
By Mirs
10s
1
6
7
Showcase your message with the sleek Swiss Style Story template, an ode to classic Swiss design. Your logo sits amidst bold typography and geometric precision, ideal for business presentations or the next viral social media story. Craft the perfect video with customizable text, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate mobile audiences with its minimalist elegance and professional flair.
Swiss Style Story1 Original theme video
Swiss Style Story1
Edit
By Mirs
10s
1
11
6
Showcase your message with the sleek Swiss Style Story template, an ode to classic Swiss design. Your logo sits amidst bold typography and geometric precision, ideal for business presentations or the next viral social media story. Craft the perfect video with customizable text, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate mobile audiences with its minimalist elegance and professional flair.
Swiss Style Story 4 Original theme video
Swiss Style Story 4
Edit
By Mirs
10s
1
11
7
Showcase your message with the sleek Swiss Style Story template, an ode to classic Swiss design. Your logo sits amidst bold typography and geometric precision, ideal for business presentations or the next viral social media story. Craft the perfect video with customizable text, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate mobile audiences with its minimalist elegance and professional flair.
Swiss Style Story 2 Original theme video
Swiss Style Story 2
Edit
By Mirs
10s
1
12
7
Showcase your message with the sleek Swiss Style Story template, an ode to classic Swiss design. Your logo sits amidst bold typography and geometric precision, ideal for business presentations or the next viral social media story. Craft the perfect video with customizable text, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate mobile audiences with its minimalist elegance and professional flair.
Friends & Family Tree Collage - Vertical Original theme video
Friends & Family Tree Collage - Vertical
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
21
10
8
Create an endearing display of shared experiences with the Friends & Family Tree Collage template. Designed for fond reminiscing, this scrapbook-like video template welcomes your personal photos into a lovingly crafted family tree, complete with all the warmth of hand-drawn doodles and paper textures. It's perfect for showcasing life's special milestones on any social platform.
Cinematic Glass Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cinematic Glass Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
9
Step into the sleek world of premium branding with our Cinematic Glass Reveal template. The dark glass 3D logo intro is a journey from the precise edges to the full reveal, capturing bright flashes of light, creating suspense and allure. Customizable fonts and colors mean your tagline accompanies your logo in glorious detail. Design a high-tech brand experience that's ready for any display and leaves a lasting, polished impression.
Polished Chrome Signature - Vertical Original theme video
Polished Chrome Signature - Vertical
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
7
Create a festive spirit with our elegant Polished Chrome Signature, where magic and merriment meet. A shiny, gold-toned logo emerges with glimmering particles swirling around, capturing the warm essence of the holiday season. Fully customizable, from the logo to the colors, this video enchants your audience with a premium, joyous intro that's ready to publish.
