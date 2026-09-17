Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shatter Poster - Original - Poster image

Shatter Poster

00:21 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
15exports
rating
Launch your next event with a bold, grunge poster opener. This high‑energy promo fuses kinetic typography, angular polygon frames, and layered photo collages over a distressed paper backdrop. Brush strokes, scribbles, and tape-style labels add raw DIY character, while vibrant accents keep titles punchy and readable. Multiple scenes build momentum before landing on a clean end card for your logo and details. Perfect for concerts, festivals, and announcements. Customize colors, fonts, media, and branding to make it your own.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us