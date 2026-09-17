Shatter Poster
00:21 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
15exports
Launch your next event with a bold, grunge poster opener. This high‑energy promo fuses kinetic typography, angular polygon frames, and layered photo collages over a distressed paper backdrop. Brush strokes, scribbles, and tape-style labels add raw DIY character, while vibrant accents keep titles punchy and readable. Multiple scenes build momentum before landing on a clean end card for your logo and details. Perfect for concerts, festivals, and announcements. Customize colors, fonts, media, and branding to make it your own.
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