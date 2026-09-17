Shatter Poster

Launch your next event with a bold, grunge poster opener. This high‑energy promo fuses kinetic typography, angular polygon frames, and layered photo collages over a distressed paper backdrop. Brush strokes, scribbles, and tape-style labels add raw DIY character, while vibrant accents keep titles punchy and readable. Multiple scenes build momentum before landing on a clean end card for your logo and details. Perfect for concerts, festivals, and announcements. Customize colors, fonts, media, and branding to make it your own.