Vivid Strokes - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with this playful abstract opener. Hand-drawn Memphis shapes, painterly strokes and kinetic typography build a fast sequence of titles that lands on your logo. Customize primary, secondary and accent colors, tweak text and logo colors, and choose your font to stay on brand. Smooth slide-ins, pop-ins and staggered motion keep the pacing energetic yet polished. Perfect as a logo animation, intro, title sequence or outro—especially for vertical stories and social posts. Deliver a vibrant, modern look with handcrafted texture and clean readability in seconds.