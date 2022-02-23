Chalkboard Music Visualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
1.5Kexports
Turn any track into a sleek chalkboard performance. This audio-reactive music visualizer pairs a central circular spectrum with a linear equalizer, complete with a timer, progress bar, and fields for artist and song names. Drop in your logo, tune the spectrum settings, and adjust colors to match your brand. Hand-drawn musical notes and a blackboard texture add character while keeping focus on the music. Ideal for releases, promos, and background visuals, it scales to full track length and keeps motion smooth and engaging.
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