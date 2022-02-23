Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chalkboard Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Chalkboard Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Hand-drawn
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.5Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a sleek chalkboard performance. This audio-reactive music visualizer pairs a central circular spectrum with a linear equalizer, complete with a timer, progress bar, and fields for artist and song names. Drop in your logo, tune the spectrum settings, and adjust colors to match your brand. Hand-drawn musical notes and a blackboard texture add character while keeping focus on the music. Ideal for releases, promos, and background visuals, it scales to full track length and keeps motion smooth and engaging.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us