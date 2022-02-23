Chalkboard Music Visualizer

Turn any track into a sleek chalkboard performance. This audio-reactive music visualizer pairs a central circular spectrum with a linear equalizer, complete with a timer, progress bar, and fields for artist and song names. Drop in your logo, tune the spectrum settings, and adjust colors to match your brand. Hand-drawn musical notes and a blackboard texture add character while keeping focus on the music. Ideal for releases, promos, and background visuals, it scales to full track length and keeps motion smooth and engaging.