Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trending Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Trending Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Circular spectrum
4.7Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a clean, audio‑reactive visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses around your logo while artist and track titles sit neatly on screen with a running timer. Minimal design, smooth motion and subtle particles keep the focus on your sound. Customize colors, spectrum behavior and background to match your brand or release artwork. Ideal for sharing full tracks, teasers or mixes across platforms. Fast to set up, powerful for promotion, and flexible for any genre.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us