Trending Music Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a clean, audio‑reactive visualizer. A circular spectrum pulses around your logo while artist and track titles sit neatly on screen with a running timer. Minimal design, smooth motion and subtle particles keep the focus on your sound. Customize colors, spectrum behavior and background to match your brand or release artwork. Ideal for sharing full tracks, teasers or mixes across platforms. Fast to set up, powerful for promotion, and flexible for any genre.