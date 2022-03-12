Clean Minimal Music Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a clean, minimal visualizer. This elegant 2D design features a horizontal, audio‑reactive spectrum, a central artwork/logo area, clear song info, and an optional timer. Smooth beat‑synced pulses keep the motion engaging without distracting from your track. Easily customize colors, fonts, spectrum thickness and bands to match your brand or release. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads when you want polished, modern visuals that put the music first.