Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Minimal Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Clean Minimal Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio spectrum
Linear spectrum
1.2Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a clean, minimal visualizer. This elegant 2D design features a horizontal, audio‑reactive spectrum, a central artwork/logo area, clear song info, and an optional timer. Smooth beat‑synced pulses keep the motion engaging without distracting from your track. Easily customize colors, fonts, spectrum thickness and bands to match your brand or release. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads when you want polished, modern visuals that put the music first.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us