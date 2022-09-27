Colorful Music Visualizer

Bring your tracks to life with a vibrant, audio‑reactive visualizer. Concentric neon rings pulse to your music while EQ bars, a timer, cover art, logo and titles complete a sleek HUD‑style layout. Fine‑tune colors, spectrum style and frequency range to match any genre. The design adapts to your audio for seamless playback, ideal for singles, mixes, premieres and channel uploads. Set your branding, drop in your artwork, and let the visuals move with the beat.