Elevate your music with a sleek neon music visualizer. A glowing circular frame highlights your cover art while left and right waveforms pulse to the beat. Audio‑reactive glow and subtle particles add depth, and editable artist and song titles complete the look. Customize colors, spectrum density, and responsiveness to fit any genre—from chill to high‑energy. Perfect for premieres, teasers, and background visuals on social media or streaming. Make your track unforgettable with a clean, modern design that keeps the focus on your sound.