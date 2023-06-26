Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic 3D Spheres Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Dynamic 3D Spheres Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Sphere
Geometric
Floating motion
17exports
rating
Elevate your visuals with a vibrant 3D spheres animated background. This minimalist, glossy design features a polished grid of orbs drifting and bouncing with smooth, fluid motion. Perfect for intros, streams, promos, and content backdrops, it delivers modern 3D motion graphics with rich, saturated color. Easily tailor the palette and optional branding elements to match your style. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s a flexible, eye‑catching loop that adds depth and polish to any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us