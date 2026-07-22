Showcase your visuals with a crisp vertical story built around a dynamic mosaic grid. SliceGrid - Vertical blends smooth tile and slice transitions with tasteful light leaks for a modern, minimal look. Drop in your photos or videos, edit the headline and tagline, add your logo, and adjust colors, fonts, and filters to match your brand. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, reels, and stories, this template keeps attention on your content while delivering professional polish in seconds.