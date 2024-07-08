en
Trendy Transition Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Fast
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Trendy Transition Opener - Original - Poster image
Created by grstudio
Created by grstudio
21exports
20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
1image
10texts
1font
1audio
Create a visual journey that captivates from the first frame with the Trendy Transition Opener template. Ideal for any event, from product launches to holidays, it blends photos and videos seamlessly with sophisticated text and transitions. Make it your own by inserting images, changing fonts, and tweaking colors. Impress and inspire with a slideshow that’s polished and professional.
Edit
Best of grstudio
Dynamic Visual Show Original theme video
Dynamic Visual Show
Edit
By grstudio
20s
1
22
3
Impress your audience with an opener that's as lively as your content. Our professionally crafted Dynamic Visual Show template sets your presentation apart with modern animations and sophisticated transitions. From travel diaries to new product launches, the myriad of customization options ensures your message shines through every frame. Enhance your visual storytelling by integrating your own logo, fonts, and colors.
Action Energy Stomp Opener Original theme video
Action Energy Stomp Opener
Edit
By smoothlymo
20s
22
21
3
A fast and dynamic animation with creative smooth transitions will emphasize your message while showcasing your media in an eye-catching manner. A gorgeous video ad for any kind of content. The original design starts with fruits, inspired by YouTube cooking channels, but is also available in 15 other, industry inspired use cases.
Stomp Typography - Horizontal Original theme video
Stomp Typography - Horizontal
Edit
By mhakmal07
20s
24
40
12
Typography Stomp Opener is an awesome After Effects template with dynamic text animations and creative transitioning effects.
Short Promo Original theme video
Short Promo
Edit
By minnapicture
30s
24
20
15
Short Promo template is created for those who need a short and aggressive video to promote their product in a dynamic style.
Wave Intro Original theme video
Wave Intro
Edit
By Moysher
15s
21
14
6
A stylish template that uses stunning combinations of effects to reveal and enhance your media. You can use it to showcase your new products, travel, vacation, portfolio, sports, fashion, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this stylish project.
Photo Frames Opener Original theme video
Photo Frames Opener
Edit
By Cattyana
20s
21
13
8
Photo Frames Opener is template in stop frame style for slideshow, promo, presentation your brand.
Online Video Conference Promo Original theme video
Online Video Conference Promo
Edit
By Balalaika
16s
25
67
16
Online Video Conference Promo is a new modern and unique template. Use it for your dynamic video conference, event videos, or to create a unique online event promo. This template contains 25 placeholders, 40 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for unique online zoom conferences, summits, event promos, workshop promos, short intros, showreels, demo reels, event openers, youtube channels, and social media promotion. The project is available in 4K.
Stomp Opener Original theme video
Stomp Opener
Edit
By LimeStudio
18s
1
34
5
Stomp Promo Opener is a fast and dynamically animated template with great animations and creative transitioning effects. A short introduction to your company broadcasts, conferences, presentations, slideshows, TV shows, commercials, advertisements, promotions, and events videos. It’s so easy to use and it works incredibly well with both images and videos. Impress your audience with this upbeat and energetically animated template.
