Candy Lyrics

Create a bright, candy‑coated lyric video that audiences will love. This playful 3D template pairs kinetic typography with glossy gummy hearts, stars and flowers floating over a sunny sky. Add your track, import timed lyrics, tweak fonts, colors and background, and spotlight big words for extra punch. It’s perfect for sing‑alongs, karaoke posts, premieres and social uploads. With bold, readable text and a vibrant palette, your lyrics stay center stage while your brand logo appears tastefully between sections. Customize fast and let your song shine with irresistible, feel‑good visuals.