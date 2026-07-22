Flux Prompt

Elevate your brand with a clean, minimal logo reveal powered by a refined AI-style search prompt. Smooth typewriter text, a clear call-to-action button, and soft gradient waves guide viewers into a centered logo mark. Subtle glow and pastel gradients keep the look elegant and modern, while a precise cursor click triggers the reveal. Ideal for intros and outros, this template is simple to customize: swap in your logo, adjust copy, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. A polished choice for tech-forward brands, startups, and creators seeking a calm, future-ready finish.