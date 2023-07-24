Comics Story 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
223exports
Grab attention in seconds with a vertical comic-book story template built for quick promos and announcements. A bold speech balloon, halftone texture, diagonal light streaks, and playful clouds frame your headline in a colorful, energetic scene. Easily customize the text, font, and a multi-stop color palette for the background, shapes, strokes, and typography. Add your own soundtrack and publish in minutes. Ideal for stories, reels, and shorts where you need eye-catching impact and easy readability on mobile.
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