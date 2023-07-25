Comics Story 15

Turn your story into a comic! This vertical template pairs two angled comic panels with a bold, bouncy headline over a vibrant halftone sunburst. Drag in your photos or clips, edit the text, and tweak colors to match your brand. The playful cartoon style, star accents, and smooth slide-and-pop animations deliver instant impact for announcements, sales, or everyday posts. Optimized for Instagram, TikTok and Reels, it’s an easy way to package content in a split-screen layout that feels energetic and fun.