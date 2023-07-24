Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Comics Story 6 - Original - Poster image

Comics Story 6

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Comic book
Chat bubble
Comic panel
Halftone
118exports
rating
Turn your story into a punchy comic-book promo. This vertical template combines bold halftone panels, a central speech-bubble headline, and gritty grunge textures for instant impact. Drop in your media, tweak the palette, and go live with a playful, high-contrast look that fits product highlights, event teasers, or quick announcements. Clean paneling, outlined graphics, and starburst accents keep attention on your message, while smooth motion adds energy without distraction. Perfect for social stories when you want color, character, and clarity—fast.
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Comics Story 14
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Comics Story 15
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Comics Story 16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us