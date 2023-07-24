Comics Story 8

Charge up your social content with a high-energy comic-book story. This vertical template fuses bold headlines, neon lightning accents, and gritty halftone textures for instant impact. Drop in your media, edit the text and colors, and you’re ready to promote sales, events, or announcements on Instagram, TikTok, or Reels. The dynamic diagonal layout and electric reveals keep eyes glued to the screen, while clean controls make customization fast and fun. Deliver a striking, on-brand story video that stands out in crowded feeds.